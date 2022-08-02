Future of Sanibel Causeway in the hands of County Commissioners

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — An important gateway to Sanibel Island is in the hands of Lee County Commissioners Tuesday morning.

The commission will decide whether or not to approve design changes to the Sanibel Causeway Shoreline Stabilization Project. It’s a project five years in the making.

Commissioners will look at approving the design of the causeway. Changes that include having bike lanes possibly run between islands A and B along with road improvements to turn lanes, milling and resurfacing, as well as restriping.

The project dates back to April 2017, when the board approved an initial design contract for island B. In December 2020, designs for improvements on island A were approved. There are, however, no improvements proposed for the bridges.

These changes would add an additional cost of a little more than $243,000. Bringing the new contract total to more than $1.3 million. This portion of the design will be funded through LDOT, along with the tourist development beach capital improvement funds.

The project is scheduled to be done by December 2024.