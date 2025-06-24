'Funky Fashion Show' will benefit Pace Center for Girls

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Funky Fashion Show is coming to town to fundraiser for girls in Southwest Florida.

It's hosted by Chico's, who are putting a fresh take on a beloved tradition by blending fashion with purpose.

It's also a fundraiser for the Pace Center for Girls.

You can watch as designers transform recycled and upcycled materials into stunning, re-imagined dresses, alongside stylish collections from Chico's, White House Black Market, and Soma.

The Funky Fashion Show will be Tuesday, July 15 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Chico's Corporate Campus in Fort Myers.

Learn more here.