Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Funeral Service for Trooper

items.[0].image.alt
The Florida Highway Patrol
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will honor the life and career of Trooper Brian J. Pingry, on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Next Level Church – East in Gateway
Trooper Brian J. Pingry
Posted at 11:47 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 11:49:48-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol honoring the life and career of Trooper Brian J. Pingry on Friday.

There is a law enforcement procession from Gendron Funeral Home in Lehigh Acres to Next Level Church East in Fort Myers.

The Procession Route is expected to start at 8:15 a.m.

8:15 a.m. - WB Lee Boulevard to Gunnery Road (Left Turn)

8:20 a.m. - SB Gunnery Road to Daniels Parkway (Straight Ahead)

8:25 a.m. - WB Daniels Parkway to Gateway Boulevard (Right Turn)

8:30 a.m. - NB Gateway Boulevard to Next Level Church – East (Right Turn)

Please expect brief traffic delays may occur during the procession.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4