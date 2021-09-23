Funeral Service for Trooper

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol honoring the life and career of Trooper Brian J. Pingry on Friday.
There is a law enforcement procession from Gendron Funeral Home in Lehigh Acres to Next Level Church East in Fort Myers.
The Procession Route is expected to start at 8:15 a.m.
8:15 a.m. - WB Lee Boulevard to Gunnery Road (Left Turn)
8:20 a.m. - SB Gunnery Road to Daniels Parkway (Straight Ahead)
8:25 a.m. - WB Daniels Parkway to Gateway Boulevard (Right Turn)
8:30 a.m. - NB Gateway Boulevard to Next Level Church – East (Right Turn)
Please expect brief traffic delays may occur during the procession.