Fugitive flees after crashing into detective's patrol car

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is looking for a fugitive after crashing into a detective's patrol car.

Ryan Lee Pope was released on bond from the courts for aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing from law enforcement, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Last night DCSO Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop, which led to Pope intentionally ramming into one of our detective’s patrol vehicles and fleeing from the scene.

According to DCSO Pope eventually crashed the car at NW County Road 661 & NW Coker Street and is now likely running on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this active incident is asked to call or text DCSO at 863-443-4700 or submit an anonymous tip to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).