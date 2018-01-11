Fuccillo Kia hires new pitch woman

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Billy Fuccillo just made a huge decision!

Fuccillo Kia hired McKinzie Roth to appear alongside Billy and Gloria in TV ads.

Fuccillo told 4 In Your Corner Roth's experience advertising cars helped separate her from the other one-thousand applications they received!

Roth has experience working with Kia and Ford dealerships. She has also done work for NBA teams in the past.

Fuccillo says the trio had good chemistry during Roth's addition, but it was how she conducted herself with his customers that impressed him.

"She walked up to our customers in our showroom and said, 'I'm McKinzie, I'm new with Billy and just wanted to say hello and thanks for coming into our dealership'," said Fuccillo.