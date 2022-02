FORT MYERS, Fla. — Luis Perez, Perez,33, decided by a judge guilty on one count of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation, with a child under the age of 12, and sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by a life time Sex Offender Probation.

Perez was discovered by the Ft. Myers Police Department to have been molesting a child over the course of two years at residence in Lee County.

Perez is designated a Sexual Predator.