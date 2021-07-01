FSW education program ranked number one in the state

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida SouthWestern State College is getting some recognition.

The college's elementary education program has been ranked number one in the state by the Florida Department of Education--tying with Florida Atlantic University.

FDOE says colleges and universities are ranked based on performance metrics which are part of Florida's statutes. The six performance metrics include placement rate, retention rate, student performance on statewide assessments, student performance by sub-groups, teacher evaluation results and critical teacher shortage production.

FDOE says FSW's bachelor elementary education program "has seen its ranking increase over the last three years with significant increases in the student achievement and student achievement by subgroup metrics," according to a press release.

“A teacher prepared in a top teacher preparation program means that students in our local elementary schools will have a teacher who is innovative in the classroom, ensuring they reach each child,” said Dr. April Fleming, dean, FSW School of Education . “These highly qualified teachers are purposeful and intentional with teaching strategies that create an environment that fosters student learning and growth. They also work to build strong relationships between school, families and the community. Administrators look to hire new teachers who have completed a top-ranked teacher preparation program, such as FSW's, as they are equipped with the skills and knowledge required to successfully facilitate learning in an academically-enriched classroom environment.”

