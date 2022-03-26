FSW Baseball once again produces big D-1 class

FORT MYERS, FLA. — At FSW, the Buccaneers are all about creating the next big talent.

And over the years, we've seen some big names come out of the dugout, and make it onto the starting lineup of some pretty big Division I teams.

And this year, there's a couple of Buccaneers doing just the same.

For the North Carolina native, Ben Peterson, he's excited about heading home and taking the field for the Tar Heels.

"Yeah it's going to be a great experience to be back home near family," said pitcher Ben Peterson. "I have a lot of friends to go to UNC. It'll be cool to play in front of them."

For Virigina native, Magnus Ellerts, he's chosen to head to the University of Florida.

Hoping to build off the Gators success, and create his own.

"It's about the program, how professional they are. What athletes they produce in a long record of professional athletes that they have sent off to the pros. It's just a really inspirational and big piece of why I chose that program."

Although these pitchers have only been with the Buccaneers for a year, they know just how big of an impact this program can have on a player.

"just guys who are ready to work and do what they have to to get to the next level," said Peterson. "It's not going to be handed to them, but once I have the opportunity it's up to them. So there's really a culture here of guys that want to work and move onto the next level."