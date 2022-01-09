Frustration at CenturyLink Sports Complex for those with a scheduled Covid-19 test

FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you’re in need of a Covid-19 test, there are some changes being made at the CenturyLink Sports Complex testing site.

We told you about the changes earlier this week with those looking to get tested now needing an appointment scheduled. But not all who have an appointment are being seen.

“I’m just frustrated because now I have to spend the next couple of days at home.”

Frustration… no communication… and long lines.

That’s just a small dose of problems for those looking to get tested for Covid-19.

“I made an appointment, apparently, and it says appointment confirmed," says Jonathan Lopez, scheduled to get a Covid-19 test. "It’s completely frustrating that they’re telling me that I needed to go deep into the website to create a specific time. They’re saying the time frame now to be accepted for an appointment is Wednesday of next week and that’s completely frustrating.”

Jonathan traveled from Cape Coral sitting in line since 6:00 this morning. He had an appointment booked, only to be turned away at the gate.

“I showed them the QR code that I was given and he said, ‘No- you need a specific time. You need to go deep into the website and, apparently, find a specific time slot.’”

But Jonathan isn’t the only one…

“We’re still trying to look for some but there are none yet.”

Miranda Lopez and her family showed up to the site 10 minutes before it’s opening Saturday morning.

“I haven’t really been tested until recently because I’m always stuck at my house," said Miranda. "When I came, I was surprised by the long lines. I was like, ‘Dang- so many people are getting tested!’ Recently I’ve heard they’ve been saying thousands of people are getting positive and I was really surprised by that.”

We checked on the Nomi Health website ourselves, the site used to book an appointment at CenturyLink Sports Complex. It says all appointments have been reserved thru Wednesday.

Miranda and her family say they might try to get an at-home test or go to another site. As for Jonathan…

"Now I have to go to another test site that’s probably going to take three or four hours now. I’ve just wasted this time and I can’t even go to work now.”

We have reached out to Nomi Health and they tell us it is still “refining processes and procedures to ensure we can serve as many people as possible.”

In the meantime, you can find a full listing of testing sites in Lee County online right here.