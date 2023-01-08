From curfew to parking, changes set to start on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYER BEACH, Fla. — A few changes on Fort Myers Beach will start Monday, January 9th, 2023.

This will impact parking fees, the curfew, and extended hours for the permitting office.

According to the town's official website, the extension for the extension is for the town to better serve residents

and business owners as they rebuild.

When it comes to the permitting office, the new hours are:



Monday - Friday 7:30 am to 6:30 pm, and

Saturdays 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

During the extension period, residents and business owners will have access to the community development staff for permitting assistance. The staff can be contacted via email at buildingpermits@fmbgov.com, or by phone at 239-765-0202 Option #2, or in person at the town hall complex.

Another change is parking fees will be reinstated.

The areas included are:

Under the Matanzas Pass Bridge in lots numbered 1-4.

In the Downtown area including Old San Carlos Boulevard, Center Street, and Estero Boulevard.

Waistin-A-Way beach access parking lot on Estero Boulevard just south of Crescent Street.

Even though the two-hour limit for parking has been removed, parking fees will continue to be collected

per hour and violations will be ticketed.

As for the curfew, hours for Matanzas Pass Bridge on the north end of Estero Island have been changed to 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. For the Big Carlos Pass Bridge on the south end, residents can use the new 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, but contractors need to adhere to the 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.

Starting on Monday the Town will adjust its curfew hours for residents to Midnight to 6 a.m. on the Matanzas Pass Bridge and the Big Carlos Pass Bridge.

Residents will need to show proof of residency and visitors will need to be prepared to show proof of reservation if traveling during curfew hours.

The extension is expected to last until March 29th, 2023.

