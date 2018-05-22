Friends Together fundraiser for trade school in Africa

LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- A Southwest Florida organization is helping people in Africa living with HIV, build a better future and you can help them out.

Friends Together, is a non-profit organization started by Cathy Pickett. She was inspired to start Friends Together after she was raped and infected with HIV. Cathy and her husband started the foundation nearly 20 years ago in Florida and expanded it to Tanzania in 2004.

Friends Together raises money to build projects and take supplies to Tanzania, like solar lights, school supplies and medical supplies.

On Sunday, May 27, 2018, they will have a fundraiser at Space 39 in Downtown Fort Myers, featuring the Karibbean Groove band. Funds will go to help build a trade school in Tanzania to help families with HIV.

To buy tickets to the event, click here or go to the Friends Together website.