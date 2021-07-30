Friends mourn Georgia teen struck by lightning in Florida

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — More than $20,000 has been raised for the family of a Georgia teen who died a week after being struck by lightning while on vacation in Florida.

Walker Bethune passed away Wednesday in a Miami hospital. He was vacationing with family in Marco Island when he was struck by lightning.

"Walker has finished his race here on Earth. The Lord has received our angel," wrote Julie Chandler on behalf of Bethune's family on a GoFundMe page dedicated to supporting Walker's memorial expenses.

He was a student at Stratford Academy, a college preparatory school in Macon, Ga. Counselors will be on hand Friday to help students deal with the sudden and tragic loss.

"Beloved by students and teachers alike, Walker was a friend to all," wrote school head Logan Bowlds on the academy's Facebook page Thursday night. "Walker's passing leaves an indelible mark on our school community."

Evoking the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, Bowlds added, "Even in Walker's short time on this Earth, he lived a deep life."