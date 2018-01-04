Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of SWFL Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the majority of inland Southwest Florida for the potential of subfreezing temperatures Thursday night.

The warning includes Glades and Hendry counties as well as inland Charlotte, Lee, Collier and DeSoto counties and goes into effect from 3 am until 9 am Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a Freeze Warning means, 'subfreezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely.'

Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid to upper 30s in most areas near the coast including coastal Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Punta Gorda and Naples where the Freeze Warning does not cover. However, in inland areas, temperatures could fall to near or below freezing (below 32 degrees) for a few hours in places like Lehigh Acres, Alva, LaBelle, Clewiston, Immokalee and Arcadia.

If that's not cold enough, a north wind blowing 5-10 mph overnight will make it feel like the upper 20s in some of these areas where coastal cities should see wind chills in the low 30s.

Be sure to protect sensitive plants by covering them up or bringing them inside. You'll also want to protect your pets by bringing them inside and protect yourself by dressing warm.