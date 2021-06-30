Freedom Week: What's eligible?

Back in May, Governor Ron DeSantis announced "Freedom Week," a sales tax holiday on recreational events and goods meant to encourage the public to go back outdoors and enjoy all Florida has to offer.
Freedom Week begins Thursday, July 1 and runs through Wednesday, July 7.
Because the holiday includes planned events like sporting matches, theatre tickets and concerts, eligible events can be held anytime between July 1 and the end of the year, but you must purchase those tickets during the holiday week itself.
What's covered under the tax break?
- Event tickets: Football and other sports matches; concerts and other live performances; carnivals
- Cultural events: Fairs and festivals
- Gym memberships
- Museum or state park entry
- Movie theatre tickets
- Annual passes to any of the above are also eligible
There is also a capped tax break on outdoor goods as follows:
- Up to $5 on a-la-carte bait and tackle
- Up to $10 on bait/tackle sets
- Up to $15 on sunscreen and insect repellent
- Up to $25 on snorkels, goggles and swimming masks
- Up to $30 on water bottles
- Up to $50 on hydration packs
- Up to $50 on bicycle helmets
- Up to $50 on sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, safety flares and collapsible camping chairs
- Up to $75 on life jackets, coolers, paddles, oars, water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, recreational inflatable water tubes or towable floats
- Up to $100 on sunglasses
- Up to $200 on binoculars, tents and any item used in individual or team sports,
- this does not include clothing or footwear which sells for $40 or less
- Up to $250 on bicycles
- Up to $250 on outdoor gas or charcoal grills
- Up to $300 on paddleboards and surfboards
- Up to $500 on canoes and kayaks
A printable graphic of eligible items is provided courtesy of the state department of revenue. You may have to open the image in a new tab or window for best quality.