Freedom Week: What's eligible?

Back in May, Governor Ron DeSantis announced "Freedom Week," a sales tax holiday on recreational events and goods meant to encourage the public to go back outdoors and enjoy all Florida has to offer.

Freedom Week begins Thursday, July 1 and runs through Wednesday, July 7.

Because the holiday includes planned events like sporting matches, theatre tickets and concerts, eligible events can be held anytime between July 1 and the end of the year, but you must purchase those tickets during the holiday week itself.

What's covered under the tax break?



Event tickets: Football and other sports matches; concerts and other live performances; carnivals

Cultural events: Fairs and festivals

Gym memberships

Museum or state park entry

Movie theatre tickets

Annual passes to any of the above are also eligible

There is also a capped tax break on outdoor goods as follows:



Up to $5 on a-la-carte bait and tackle

Up to $10 on bait/tackle sets

Up to $15 on sunscreen and insect repellent

Up to $25 on snorkels, goggles and swimming masks

Up to $30 on water bottles

Up to $50 on hydration packs

Up to $50 on bicycle helmets

Up to $50 on sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, safety flares and collapsible camping chairs

Up to $75 on life jackets, coolers, paddles, oars, water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, recreational inflatable water tubes or towable floats

Up to $100 on sunglasses

Up to $200 on binoculars, tents and any item used in individual or team sports, this does not include clothing or footwear which sells for $40 or less

Up to $250 on bicycles

Up to $250 on outdoor gas or charcoal grills

Up to $300 on paddleboards and surfboards

Up to $500 on canoes and kayaks

A printable graphic of eligible items is provided courtesy of the state department of revenue. You may have to open the image in a new tab or window for best quality.