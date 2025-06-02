Free summer meals available for Lee County children

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Children 18 and under in Lee County can receive free breakfast and lunch during summer break through a partnership between the School District of Lee County and Summer BreakSpot.

The program offers two options for families: weekly meal kits containing seven days of breakfast and lunch, or daily meals at more than 100 locations throughout the county.

Weekly meal kits will be distributed at nine locations on Mondays only from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. between June 9 and July 28. Parents need to bring documentation such as a school ID, report card, or other proof showing the number of children needing meals. Children do not need to be present for the weekly kit distribution.

The nine locations distributing weekly meal kits are spread across Pine Island, Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, North Fort Myers, East Fort Myers, Buckingham, and Alva areas.

In Pine Island, families can pick up kits at Pine Island Elementary at 5360 Ridgewood Drive in Bokeelia or at Palms at Pine Island at 15061 Stringfellow Road in Bokeelia.

Gateway High School at 13820 Griffin Drive will serve the Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres communities.

North Fort Myers residents can visit Prairie Pines Preserve at 18400 North Tamiami Trail.

In East Fort Myers and Buckingham, meal kits will be available at Buckingham Community Church at 10960 Orange River Boulevard and Buckingham Community Park at 9800 Buckingham Road.

Alva residents have three pickup locations: River Hall Elementary at 2800 River Hall Parkway, The Alva School at 21219 N. River Road, and Charleston Park Community Center at 2541 Charleston Park Drive.

Children must be present to receive these meals, which must be consumed on-site. No documentation is required for the daily meal program.

Families can find the complete list of daily meal locations and serving times on the Summer BreakSpot website at https://www.summerbreakspot.org/find-location/. Since schedules may change, checking the website before visiting a location is recommended. Information is also available by calling 2-1-1 or 850-617-7170.

