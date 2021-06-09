Free summer lunch programs for Southwest Florida students

FORT MYERS, Fla – Southwest Florida schools are making sure students don't go hungry this summer.

Here’s a round-up of programs planned around town:

Charlotte County – Starts June 9

Charlotte County Public School’s “Champs on Wheels” or “C.O.W.” program kicks off Wednesday. It’s a mobile food bus that brings lunch to children 18 and under at various sites around the county.

“Whoever needs this, we don't want the children at all to be hungry. You know, we're doing everything we can. It's federally funded and that was even increased this year and that's been a blessing,” said Michael Riley, School & Community Liaison for Charlotte County Public Schools.

The C.O.W bus will distribute meals Monday through Friday from June 9 through July 28, 2021, except for July 5, in observance of the July 4 holiday. It will stop at Mid-County Regional Library from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. and at Port Charlotte Public Library from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The sack lunches will be packaged to be eaten at home.

Both libraries will offer a “grab and go” craft kit or activity for children to take home with their lunch. Port Charlotte Public Library will offer additional activities for "Wild Wednesdays" on June 9, 16, 23, 30, and July 7, 14, 21, and 28 until 12:30 p.m.

Mid-County Regional Library will offer educational animal videos for “Film Fridays” on June 11, 18, 25, and July 9, 16, 23, and 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Free snacks provided by Charlotte County Public Schools will be available at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library at 2:00 p.m. on June 15-18.

Lee County – Starts June 21

The Lee Schools Summer BreakSpot program will offer healthy breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options starting June 21.

You can go to this website to punch in your zip code and find the closest site to you. The district said there will be able 75 locations.

You can also dial 2-1-1 or text “FoodFL” to 877-877.

Collier County – Starts June 15

The Collier County Public Schools feeding sites will open next week in Naples and Immokalee.

It'll be a curbside distribution and will be open Tuesday and Friday mornings.

The district shared this flyer of the locations: