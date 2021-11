ESTERO, Fla. — Lee County Parks & Recreation will host a free “Movie in the Park” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Estero Park, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero.

“Jumanji” will be the main feature.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and snacks. Kona Ice will be available for purchase.

For more information about Lee County Parks & Recreation locations, amenities and other special events, visit www.leeparks.org [leeparks.org], call 239-533-7275 or email leeparks@leegov.com.