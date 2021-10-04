Free money available to improve your neighborhood pond

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Ready for better views in your neighborhood?

A new program allows your community to get grant money to spruce it up!

When you go to Wet Plan.org, you'll see how you can apply for grant money to get Florida native plants for the areas around the pond.

The plants not only act as filters to make the water cleaner, they attract Florida native wildlife and make for better views.

The program is a collaborative effort from the Lee County Department of Natural Resources, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The county is also running a contest to allow those communities who've improved their ponds to compete for a sign that gives them a shout out for their efforts.