Free HIV testing offered by McGregor Clinic in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The McGregor Clinic is offering free HIV testing until 4p.m. in honor of National HIV Testing Day.

About 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV, and one out of seven people don’t know they have it.

Health professionals say stigma around the virus deters people from getting tested, but they want you to know getting tested or testing positive is not the end of the world.

Amy Zamot, McGregor Clinic’s Director of Prevention and Community Services says if people detect their status early, they have a better chance of living a normal life.

“They’re going to have the same lifespan as someone who’s never been diagnosed or exposed to HIV in the first place. That’s how far we’ve come with treatment. So, it’s not the death sentence it used to be at all,” Zamot said.

The testing is on site at their clinic, which is located at 2070 Carrell Road, Suite B Fort Myers, FL 33901.