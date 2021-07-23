Free back-to-school haircuts and supplies

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Local hair studios are teaming up to get kids in the Southwest Florida community back-to-school ready.

The 2nd Annual Back to School Charity Event has grown even bigger since its inaugural year, which helped fill a much-needed void during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stylists at Angeles Beauty Studio in Cape Coral said it was launched after the Coronavirus canceled several other back-to-school events. They knew the need for free haircuts and school supplies would still exist in the community and wanted to help.

In its inaugural year, they provided about 90 free haircuts. Each child also leaves these events with a backpack stuffed with donated school supplies.

Da Shop of Hair Design in Lehigh Acres helped make last year's event possible. This year, it's helping to grow the event and help even more people. It will now be two days at two locations.

The first event will take place at Da Shop of Hair Design on Sunday, July 25 at 11:00 a.m. The address is 1223 Homestead Rd. N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936.

The second event will take place Sunday, August 1 at 12:30 p.m. at Angeles Beauty Studio. The address is 2717 Santa Barbara, Cape Coral, FL 33914.

You can drop off school supply donations at both locations through August 1.