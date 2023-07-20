Watch Now
FPL strengthening power grid in Southwest Florida

FPL in North Port demonstrating how they continue efforts to strengthen main power lines here in our area
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jul 20, 2023
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Florida Power & Light (FPL) Company hosted a live demonstration Thursday to show customers how they're working to improve reliability in good and bad weather. The demonstration took place in North Port.

Southwest Florida's severe storms can often lead to power outages, as many people experienced during Hurricane Ian. FPL leaders explained today how they continue efforts to strengthen main power lines in the area.

FPL said these improvements helped speed up restoration for customers following Hurricane Ian about 10 months ago. They are also meant to help service reliability.

Thursday, crews were hardening main power lines to withstand extreme winds by replacing wooden poles with concrete poles.

FPL said since 2006, it has worked to make its system stronger and more storm-resilient, including hardening nearly all main power lines.

They also conduct more than 400 drone flights every day, proactively assessing FPL equipment to help avoid customer interruptions and reduce outage times.

FPL said they are continuously upgrading the grid to improve service for customers.

