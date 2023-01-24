FPL proposing rate increase in April

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is proposing a rate increase beginning in April.

A spokesperson says it is to recover costs for last year’s hurricanes and a worldwide spike in natural gas prices.

Back in 2021, FPL introduced a four-year rate plan to increase prices to pay for new infrastructure.

Under the new proposal, customers could pay closer to $145 per month on average compared to the projected $111 per month under the current rate.

Florida Department of Energy says with the increase, FPL customers would still pay less than the average customer in the state.

This is just a proposal, the Florida Public Service Commission would have vote on it.

