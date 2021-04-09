FPL offers new scam reporting feature online, reminds customers to be wary of scammers

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) launched a new scam reporting feature on FPL.com/protect. The new feature allows customers to quickly report scams directly through the website.

Information collected will be used to identify emerging scam trends and help with targeted customer outreach. If a customer believes they have fallen victim to a scam, FPL encourages them to report it.

“We encourage customers to be on high alert and take action if they believe they have been involved in a scam incident,” says FPL Customer Service Vice President Christopher Chapel. “Our commitment is to our customers and their safety and we created the online scam reporting feature to help customers report scam incidents faster and easier.”

FPL reminds customers that scammers continue to aggressively target utility customers during the pandemic using phones, emails and in-person visits. Be wary of suspicious activity and learn how to spot a scam. The company reminds its customers and others to:

• Hang up if you get a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from FPL. The caller ID may even display FPL’s name.

• Never share personal information.

• Do not pay over the phone if the caller is asking for immediate payment only with a prepaid card or wire transfer to avoid disconnection.

• Ask to see identification if someone comes to your door or into your yard and claims to represent FPL. All FPL employees carry a photo identification badge.

• Contact FPL to confirm all information if you are in doubt about anything you receive by mail or email.

After a scam incident, customers should also contact their local police department, the Florida Attorney General Office at www.MyFloridaLegal.com or the Federal Trade Commission at www.consumer.ftc.gov.

Visit FPL.com/protect for additional information and tips on how customers can protect themselves from impostor scams.