FPL gives updates on day 3 of Hurricane Ian efforts to restore power

Florida Power and Light had a press conference today on Facebook Live where they talked about the efforts they have gone through to get power back to Florida residents.

This is the third day of their efforts to get power back on and FPL CEO, Eric Silagy, stresses that they will be working "7 days a week" to get the power back on.

In the press conference, they talked about some of the things they have gotten done since day 3:



2/3 of all FPL customers have power. 1/3, over 700,000, are without power as of 7 a.m. this morning.

The power plant and transmission system took no structural damage from the hurricane.

40% of the system stayed on line throughout the hurricane.

They have deployed over 20,000 workers to help bring the power back online. With over 2,500 workers in Sarasota as of today.

Going forward they expressed to be patient with the time it takes to get power back on, and they were able to give some estimates for certain counties when they should expect to have power.

