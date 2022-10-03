FPL expects to have 95% of customers online by Friday

Florida Power & Light now expects to have 95% of customers online by Friday. This follows after they originally expected to have this done by Sunday.

FPL went into specifics of when they expect each county to be at 95%:

Tuesday, Oct. 4: Manatee (north), Seminole, Volusia

Wednesday, Oct. 5: Collier, Manatee (south), Sarasota (north of Fruitville Road)

Friday, Oct. 7: Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Sarasota (south of Fruitville Road)



They announced these updates on their Facebook live. You can watch the whole thing here: