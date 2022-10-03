Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FPL expects to have 95% of customers online by Friday

fpl.png
Scripps
fpl.png
Posted at 11:29 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 11:29:27-04

Florida Power & Light now expects to have 95% of customers online by Friday. This follows after they originally expected to have this done by Sunday.

FPL went into specifics of when they expect each county to be at 95%:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 4: Manatee (north), Seminole, Volusia
  • Wednesday, Oct. 5: Collier, Manatee (south), Sarasota (north of Fruitville Road)
  • Friday, Oct. 7: Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Sarasota (south of Fruitville Road)

They announced these updates on their Facebook live. You can watch the whole thing here:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month