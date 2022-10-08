FPL activates customer assistance program for those with damages

Electricity restoration to Florida Power & Light customers is now essentially complete, that is to say, more than 95% of affected customers are reconnected, but thousands of homes and businesses have been so badly damaged that they cannot safely receive electric service.

In the hardest-hit areas, FPL says it will continue conducting restoration work in concert with emergency officials, energizing homes and businesses once it is safe to do so.

Some customers may need to contact a licensed electrician to repair damaged, customer-owned electrical equipment, including meter enclosures and weatherheads in order to safely receive power.

FPL is making financial assistance available through the company’s "Care to Share" program, funded in part by employee contributions, for eligible customers who need repairs on damaged meter enclosures and weatherheads before they can safely receive power.

Eligible customers can apply for financial assistance up to $1,000. Customers who want to support hurricane victims can also visit the provided link to contribute to Care to Share.

FPL reminds customers that those in areas where power has already been restored may experience outages over the coming days, weeks and months due to weakened trees and branches that could fall, impacting power lines and electric equipment. Crews will continue to monitor and attend to service disruptions when necessary.