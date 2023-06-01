With schools letting out for summer, meeting the need to feed families in Southwest Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — With cars, trucks and minivans lining up at Island Coast High School for the latest mobile food pantries, also a reminder of the need to address hunger issues throughout Southwest Florida.

The last day of class for Lee County schools is next week, Wednesday, June 7. With a district more at more than 100,000 students, this means hundreds of thousands of meals won’t get served inside of school buildings for the following ten weeks.

The group, Feeding America, reports that 1 in 8 children are “at risk” for hunger, with the USDA reporting that 22 percent of Black children and more than 18 percent of Latino children are food insecure.

In Florida, that is even more concerning, with estimates that 1 in 7 children face hunger. A study from No Kid Hungry Florida looked at the impacts of inflation and housing costs, with more than 75 percent of people in a study saying it is more difficult to buy food in January 2023 than the previous year.

Add in the experience all of us faced last fall when Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. The storm displaced thousands of families, especially in the coastal parts of Lee and Charlotte Counties.

Thursday’s event at Island Coast High School is part of Community Cooperative’s mission to reach as many corners of Lee County as possible with its mobile food pantries. Schools, libraries, veterans’ centers, churches and even parks and libraries all on the list to reach people.

Mobile food pantries from Community Cooperative for Lee County for June:

Tuesday, June 6, CAPE CORAL: Trafalgar Middle School, 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7, CAPE CORAL: VA Healthcare Center, 2489 Diplomat Parkway E, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. For veterans/families only.

Friday, June 9, NORTH FORT MYERS: North Fort Myers Regional Park, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, 10:00 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, June 13, BONITA SPRINGS: Literacy Council Gulf Coast, 26820 S. Tamiami Trail, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, June 14, CAPE CORAL: Caffereta Elementary School, 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, June 15, LEHIGH ACRES: Lehigh Senior High School, 10 a.m. to noon

Friday, June 16, PINE ISLAND, Pine Island United Methodist Church, 5701 Pine Island Road, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, June 20, FORT MYERS, Pine Manor Community Center, 5547 Tenth Avenue, 10 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, June 21, CAPE CORAL, VA Healthcare Center, 2489 Diplomat Parkway E, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. For veterans/families only.

Thursday, June 22, CAPE CORAL, Island Coast High School, 10 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, June 27, LEHIGH ACRES, Veterans Park, 55 Homestead Road South, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28, NORTH FORT MYERS, North Fort Myers High School, 10 a.m. to noon.

