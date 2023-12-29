FRIDAY HALF FULL | What I'm thankful for in SWFL for 2023

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Welcome into the final days of 2023.

The final Friday of the year.

The final "Friday Half Full" of the year.

I think back a year, when I talked about what I was thankful for after a most challenging 2022. Talking about hurricane recovery in its most raw form, the loss of life, the loss of homes, the loss of normalcy.

At least for 2023, it's a bit different.

What am I thankful for? The first one... it's pretty simple.

I'm thankful for these guys. We'll see them all over Southwest Florida this week, picking up everything that we've all left behind from the holidays, all of those flatscreen TV boxes, the endless boxes, the wrapping. It looks like the loading dock of a Best Buy on my street.

So much garbage. After all, if someone is hosting a gathering here, everyone flies here because December in SWFL is spectacular.

But these two men were out working, as I was out running this morning to recapture some lost physical glory, and I was struck by how appreciative I was for them.

I'm also thankful for the people we met in 2023 who wanted to do more for other people, from Community Cooperative in downtown Fort Myers to the Harry Chapin Food Bank to St. Matthew's House in Collier County. If it seems like we're highlights many of these groups because of the good works they do, it's because the need here in Southwest Florida is still so great.

As we're all walking the sand of our glorious beaches, we do want to "get away" from the stress and the realities, we should still see the struggles all around us. I'm thankful for their work.

I'm also thankful to Southwest Florida for whatever is ahead for 2024. Seven weeks from now, spring training starts back up as the Red Sox and Twins - with their legion of fans, thousands of them each day, will fill up the seats in Lee County, our restaurants, our hotels, our Air Bnbs, our beaches. Same for the Braves in North Port, same for the Rays in Charlotte County and their anticipated return to Southwest Florida.

Finally, I'm thankful to so many of you, for your calls, your emails, your messages, into our newsroom.

Please know that we read all of them. If you email or message me directly, I'll answer. Everyone deserves a response.

We're in a time where it's easy to be cynical, especially toward media and the reporting of news. I get that. I've been at this for a while.

Please know as we have reporters who work to reach every town, every neighborhood here in Southwest Florida, we're listening to you and we're always open for business.

For 2024, let's keep telling your stories.

If live is worth living, it's also worth recording.

We want to share your stories.

Have a safe New Year. See you in 2024.

