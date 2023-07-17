CAPE CORAL, Fla. — For tonight's Friday Half Full, Chris looks at the need to get off the couch and get back out there in Southwest Florida. It just will mean more hats, more sunscreen and finding more adventure.
FRIDAY HALF FULL | The call to "get out" even on a hot weekend
It's tempting for all of us to stay in under the ceiling fans this weekend but let's find that collective sense of adventure again.
Posted at 5:51 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 17:51:51-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.