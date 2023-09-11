CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As Southwest Florida emerged from Hurricane Idalia, FOX 4's Chris Earl examines how we all got through Idalia, with the wounds from Ian still so fresh.
FRIDAY HALF FULL | How SWFL worked through Idalia together
Most of Hurricane Idalia missed us but people paid attention to its path
Posted at 6:45 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 18:45:09-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.