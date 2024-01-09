FRIDAY HALF FULL: Following a hunch... and chronicling FGCU basketball history

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Last Saturday, I had a hunch.

Just in case the Florida Gulf Coast University men's basketball team pulled off its best game against #7 Florida Atlantic, we had to chronicle this.

Ultimately, the Eagles hit just enough shots and made just enough rebounds to prevail, 72-68. Every time FAU made a run the melt away the Eagles' lead, Florida Gulf Coast University answered.

This win was really a deeper storyline.

One about a program still trying to find its own comeback, 11 years after "Dunk City".

A head coach making his own comeback after years of coaching high-profile games in the Big Ten.

FGCU came into the game with a 5-9 record during the time of the season when most teams fatten up their non-conference record. The Eagles went a different flight path with a harsh schedule against teams like Indiana, Minnesota and Pitt. Not many wins but, clearly, some growth in these early weeks.

This Friday Half Full looks at a night where Alico Arena was as alive and vibrant as any college basketball venue this year.