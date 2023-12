CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FOX 4's Chris Earl looks at the recovery after Hurricane Ian as it bled into a trying and tender 2023 in Southwest Florida.

So many people battled roof repairs, ruined drywall, insurance premium hikes as we all worked through recovery.

Yet what can each of us to in 2024 to make SWFL a little kinder, a little more helpful to the people around us?