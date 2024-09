Fox 4 Weather Cams are set up along the SWFL coast

CAPE CORAL, Fla — The first rain bands from Helene are expected in Southwest Florida on Wednesday. Watch conditions from the Fox 4 Marco Island Live Cam: Watch conditions from the Fox 4 Fort Myers Beach Live Cam: Watch conditions from the Fox 4 Bokeelia Live Cam: Watch conditions from the Fox 4 Charlotte Harbor Live Cam:

