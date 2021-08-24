Fox 4 is answering your questions about COVID-19 and school closures

Fox 4 have some answers for parents about how Southwest Florida schools will handle COVID-19 closures and how to report a positive COVID-19 case to your child's school.

Each school district approaches this differently, but follow strict guidelines from the Florida Department of Education.

The School District of Lee County said quarantined students would access their assignments through Google Classroom. The student can email their teacher for support.

The district said the online learning platform "Connect with Lee" will make a return on September 7th. The virtual after-school support will give students homework help.

Quarantined students can use "Connect with Lee" to get assignment assistance during the school day.

The district wants parents to use the COVID-19 Incident Notification Form to report symptomatic students or staff.

Collier County Public School students who are quarantined will use Canvas Learning Management System to access assignments. The district will provide students with laptops as well.

Charlotte County Public School provides students in quarantine with assistance with assignments from either their teacher or administrative personnel. It also asks parents to report COVID-19 cases to their school nurse or administrators. It said self-reporting allows schools to take action faster.

The Florida Department of Health said parents and students should communicate about students staying home if they are symptomatic.

When the DOH gets a positive case, they will use contact tracers and relay information to school districts.

The school will then notify people in close contact.