Fox 4 Follow: Cape Coral neighborhood pushing for a solution to flooding

CAPE CORAL — Neighbors were trying to get answers about continued flooding in their neighborhood at the Cape Coral City Council meeting Wednesday night.

About 60 people living in the area of SE 9th Terr. signed a petition, calling on the City to do something about the drainage there.

Fox 4 was out there back in July when Chris Doyon provided us with photos of people kayaking in the roadway and fish swimming in his driveway. The City told him the plan is to make renovations to the drainage in January.

Doyon said he’s glad they’re making a commitment, but he hopes it makes them take a look at the rest of the City’s drainage.

"When you keep pouring slabs of concrete, there’s no more ground to absorb it, so you’ve got to have adequate drainage, back to our first interview, and they’re going to do that, but the whole city needs to be done," said Doyon.

Doyon said he has also spoken with the South Florida Water Management District, which he said is making the housing development behind his neighborhood do something about preventing runoff water.