Fourth of July event to close Cape Coral Bridge

Cape Coral-Fort Myers motorists should use alternate routes
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 28, 2021
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Cape Coral Bridge will be closed for the Red, White and Boom celebration from 3 a.m. Sunday, July 4, through 3 a.m. Monday, July 5. Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard to the bridge will also be closed at that time.

Motorists are encouraged to use the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge or the U.S. 41 and Business 41 bridges as alternate routes.

The Freedom 5K race happens on Independence Day. Race start is at 7 a.m. The city celebration begins at 5 p.m. at the foot of the bridge on the Cape Coral Parkway side. Fireworks will follow the celebration at about 9:30 p.m.

For race information, contact the Chamber of Commerce of Cape Coral at 239-549-6900 ext. 111. For information about Red, White and Boom, call Cape Coral Parks and Recreation at 239-573-3128. For more information about DOT, visit https://www.leegov.com/dot.

