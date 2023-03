PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A fire broke out late Saturday night destroying four townhomes, according to officials.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said it received a call about a three-alarm residential fire at 9:30 p.m.

Four townhomes were completely destroyed, while a fifth was severely damaged.

Authorities stated that all residents had been accounted for and that no one had been injured.

The fire is still under investigation.