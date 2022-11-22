Four more beach access points opening in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Parks and Recreation Division announces that four more beach access points will be opening on Wednesday, November 23.

Bluebill Access, South Marco Beach Access, and Tigertail Beach Access all reopened back in October.

The county has four more beach access points that have been cleared of debris and are now ready to open safely to the public after Hurricane Ian.

North Gulf Shore Access

Vanderbilt Beach Access #2, #4, and #6

For more information contact the Collier County Parks & Recreation Division at (239) 252-4000.