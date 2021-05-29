Watch
Four children seriously injured in Fort Myers crash

Posted at 7:16 PM, May 29, 2021
Fort Myers, Fla. A two-car crash on US 41 near Island Park Road in Fort Myers sends seven children and four adults to the hospital.

According to South Trail Fire Protection and Rescue Service District, four of the children were transported to a local trauma center; two children have non-life threatening injuries; and one child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

All adults have non-life threatening injuries.

US 41 was closed immediately following the crash. One lane has since opened.

South Trail Fire warns drivers to avoid the area for now.

This is a developing story.

