Four arrested as part of search warrant in Charlotte County

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Charlotte County Sheriffs
Posted at 4:30 PM, Apr 16, 2021
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested four people as a part of a search warrant.

The warrant was served at a house on Bourbon Street near Englewood.

Police say they found a handgun, ammunition, Methamphetamine, multiple store bought and homemade pipes, syringes, and a scale in various locations throughout the home.

Vincent M. Delamos is charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of a firearm or Ammunition by Florida convicted Felon.

Latisha L. Campbell is charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and drug paraphernalia.

Elizabeth M. Norris is facing one charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fallon Capps-Buchner possession of controlled substance without prescription and drug paraphernalia.

All four suspects were booked into the Charlotte County Jail.

