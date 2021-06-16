Foundation for Lee County Public Schools (FLCPS) awards two students $10K scholarships to FSW

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools and Florida Southwestern College (FSW) surprised two students with a $10,000 Scholarship to FSW.

Mariner and Riverdale High had the highest FAFSA completion rate this past school year, which allows them to nominate students for this prestigious scholarship.

The two scholarship recipients were chosen by a selection committee made up of principals, counselors, and staff of the FLCPS. Both students will be attending FSW in the fall.

“ Thanks to the partnership we enjoy with FSW, two very deserving students will be receiving the gift of a lifetime, a college education”, said Marshall Bower, Esq. The President & CEO of The Foundation for Lee County Public Schools.

Skylar Giallombardo, a Senior at Mariner High is a determined and dedicated honor student. She is a member, and Vice President, of the National Honor Society of Health Occupational Students of America, received her CNA license through the Medical Academy at Mariner, and volunteers at Cape Coral Hospital. Skylar will be continuing her studies in the medical field at FSW.

Madison Gribbins, a Senior at Riverdale High is a very involved student who is enrolled in the dual student program at FSW. She has been a member of the Riverdale cheer team for four years, is an officer for Best Buddies, and has participated in many activities with Riverdale’s special needs students. Madison is excited to be a part of the dental hygiene program at FSW.