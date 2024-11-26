FOUND IT! Stolen gold coins recovered in 1715 shipwrecks off Florida coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife has found 37 stolen gold coins from 1715 fleet shipwrecks off Treasure Coast.

According to FWC, they're valued at over $1 million.

The investigation started in 2015 when a family found 101 gold coins from shipwrecks off the coast. FWC says the family was working as contracted salvage operators for 1715 Fleet — Queens Jewels, LLC.

The 1715 Fleet is a collection of Spanish treasure ships. They sank off the coast during a hurricane in 1715.

"The artifacts recovered from these wrecks provide a window into history and are protected by state and federal law," FWC said.

FWC

The recovery marks a major milestone in a long-standing investigation into the theft and illegal trafficking of these priceless historical artifacts.

Of the coins, 51 were adjudicated. The other 50 were not disclosed and were stolen.

FWC worked with the FBI and discovered new evidence on June 10, 2024.

A member of the family, Eric Schmitt, was linked to the illegal sale of multiple stolen gold coins between 2023 and 2024.

Investigators found the coins from private homes, safe deposit boxes and auctions. Five of them were reclaimed by a Florida auctioneer, who FWC says unknowingly bought them from Schmitt.

FWC

Other evidence, FWC says, shows data linking Schmitt to a photograph taken at the Schmitt's condo in Fort Pierce of the stolen coins.

"It was also discovered that Eric Schmitt took three of the stolen gold coins and placed them on the ocean floor in 2016 to be found by the new investors of 1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels, LLC," FWC said in a statement.

Schmitt has been charged with dealing in stolen property.

FWC is still trying to find the remaining 13 stolen coins.

“This case underscores the importance of safeguarding Florida’s rich cultural heritage and holding accountable those who seek to profit from its exploitation,” said FWC Investigator Camille Soverel.

FWC