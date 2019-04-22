Foster families given Easter surprise

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Egged houses got a sweet surprise instead of a messy cleanup on Sunday.

Donate 4 Kidz, a nonprofit organization that gives care packages to foster families hid eggs outside of houses Saturday night so kids could wake up to an Easter egg hunt Sunday morning.

“I thought it was cool that they came and they did it, and I didn’t even know that they were here," said Tonya Roberts.

Several of the houses "egged" were foster homes, including Roberts. She says fun traditions like these are essential for foster children.

“I think it gives them a memory — some memory peg, happy memory to look back on during a holiday," she said.

Donate 4 Kidz pranked over 100 different houses raising $3,300, all proceeds funding care packages for families.

“Which include a week’s worth of clothing, toiletries, blanket, toys, a stuffed animal for them to snuggle up because they come with little or no belongings when they come into care," said Lisa Moorehead, president of Donate 4 Kidz and a foster mom of two children.

Roberts says she's grateful to have someone looking out for her.

“Even though foster parents get help for different things, it's just able to do the extras. You want them to have things as normal as possible," she said.

To find out more information about Donate 4 Kidz or donate, visit their website.