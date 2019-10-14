Fort Myers woman struck by plane propeller in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. - A Southwest Florida woman has been hospitalized after losing her arm and foot when she was struck by a plane propeller at Key West International Airport.

Monroe County Sheriff's officials say the woman was a passenger in a private plane on Saturday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was outside the plane while the engine was running and the propeller was spinning. While she was removing the plane's chock blocks, the propeller struck the right side of her body.

Authorities say she was flown to a Miami hospital. Her condition was not known.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Rebecca Gray of Fort Myers. The pilot of the plane was her husband, 46-year-old Walter Gray.