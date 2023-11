FORT MYERS, Fla — The woman who Fort Myers Police say robbed someone at gunpoint behind the Downtown House of Pizza was arrested Friday morning.

Keyanna Corker was booked into the Lee County Jail just after 2 am and was scheduled to be in court later Friday.

Police say early in the morning on November 5th, Corker took a cell phone and a wallet at gunpoint from someone she knew.

