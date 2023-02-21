Fort Myers urging water conservation from residents with dry conditions on the horizon

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Homeowners and business owners being asked to cut back on water.

It’s in an effort to conserve water supplies after the city says daily usage has surpassed an average of 9.1 million gallons of water.

That’s a noticeable increase from last year’s average usage of 8.8 million gallons a day. And with warmer weather on the way there are concerns of a drought on the horizon. A move that could be impacting some downtown businesses here very soon.

“This is the first I hear of the restriction- or the asking of restricting of water.”

Ralph Ramirez is the general manager of Buzzeez restaurant. Located in the heart of downtown Fort Myers, he says his water bill is included in his monthly rent. That water being mostly used to wash dishes.

“I can't tell you in gallons but it is a fair amount of water," said Ramirez. "We use a two part process of washing our dishes and plates and what not. So we go thru a fair amount.”

The city says in the last week, the National Drought Mitigation Center has categorized Fort Myers as experiencing ‘moderate drought' and ‘abnormally dry' conditions. It's come to the point where city officials are asking residents to cut back on the amount of water they're pouring out.

Officials are asking residents to only run sprinklers once a week, avoid washing cars at home, and to turn off the water when brushing your teeth or washing dishes. City Manager Marty Lawing tells us, “If we all follow these tips, we will ensure that our reserve tank levels remain high for the duration of the peak season.... We can't let our guard down. We have to prioritize water conservation in every household to avoid encountering difficulties in the future.”

Late tonight, Fox 4 reached out to the city to find out what difficulties they are hoping to avoid here. To see just how bad it could get if we don't conserve water. We are still waiting to hear back. Until then these businesses say they will do their part.

"We want to make sure that we can do as much as we can on our part to help the whole area conserve water without risking anybody's health.”

Health and sanitation is a big influence, Ramirez says, to adhere to the call for conservation. For managing a restaurant requires being up to code for health and safety.

"Yes, I would be okay with conserving," said Ramirez. "As long as I can continue to keep the quality of my health and what the state requires me to do.”

An action, he says, he'd like to see his neighbors follow suit in.

"My hopes is that the residents will take this opportunity to conserve now so that later we're not forced to have to do it.”