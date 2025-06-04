Fort Myers teens injured in Sarasota County crash, FHP reports

The Florida Highway Patrol reports five people are injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on State Road -780 (Fruitville Road) and Laceleaf Boulevard, in Sarasota County.

Troopers said a pickup truck hit a sports car.

FHP said the truck was heading east on State Road 780, east of Laceleaf Boulevard, while the sports car was going west on State Road 780, east of Laceleaf Boulevard.

The truck failed to maintain a single lane, and entered the westbound lane, according to FHP. Then, it collided with the car head-on.

A 28-year-old man from Sarasota in the truck has serious injuries.

Everyone in the sports car was listed with serious injuries, including: a 68-year-old woman from Naples, a 16-year-old girl from Fort Myers, a 13-year-old boy from Fort Myers, and a 16-year-old man from Fort Myers.

The crash remains under investigation.