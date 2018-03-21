Fort Myers teen arrested for murder

FORT MYERS, Fla. --- Lee County Sheriff's making an arrest in the fatal shooting of a teenager at the Lago Del Sol apartment complex.

Investigators have arrested 17-year-old Willie Davis of Fort Myers, after they say forensic evidence linked Davis to the crime.

"Our detectives did a great job taking a killer off our streets," said Undersheriff Carmine Marceno. "Though it won't bring Tanner Crowley (victim) back, hopefully this arrest will help the family in the healing process.

Davis is charged with Second Degree Murder and Robbery with a firearm.

Sheriff's responded to a call of a possible shooting at the apartment complex in June of 2017. Deputies say once they arrived on the scene they found Tanner Crowley suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.