FORT MYERS | Students in the dark: Power outage at Riverdale High School

FORT MYERS, Fla — Part of the Riverdale High School campus had no power to start the day Tuesday.

The Lee County School District says half of the campus is in the dark, but that the students are being kept safe.

A district spokesperson says Florida Power and Light is working to restore power, but there is no timetable on when that work will be complete.

The district also says parents can not come get their children, because the power outage includes the office area and staff can not confirm the identity of anyone who tries to check a student out.

"We will not risk the safety of a student by releasing them to someone we cannot confirm has been approved to pick them up at school," Lee County School District Spokesperson, Rob Spicker says.

