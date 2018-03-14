Fort Myers students form a heart to honor Parkland victims

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- As students around the country honored the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting, students at one Lee County school gathered for a touching tribute early Wednesday morning.

Students, teachers, and staff at South Fort Myers High School convened on the football field before classes started for the day to form a large heart. The stadium lights were then turned off to highlight the lights everybody were holding.

WAKE UP AMERICA! The Youth of America is #Powerful. Thank you students, teachers, and staff for your #Kindness. We #Honor the memory of all those who were affected by the tragedy @PrincipalMSD. pic.twitter.com/MT4nvakDkT — PowerfulSouthFamily (@SouthFMHS) March 14, 2018

Wednesday is being called National Walkout Day to mark one month since the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Organized activities were planned at 10 a.m. at many schools.

However, Lee County school officials urged students to not disrupt normal school schedules for the event.