Fort Myers students form a heart to honor Parkland victims
12:36 PM, Mar 14, 2018
12:41 PM, Mar 14, 2018
LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- As students around the country honored the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting, students at one Lee County school gathered for a touching tribute early Wednesday morning.
Students, teachers, and staff at South Fort Myers High School convened on the football field before classes started for the day to form a large heart. The stadium lights were then turned off to highlight the lights everybody were holding.