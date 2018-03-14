Fort Myers students form a heart to honor Parkland victims

12:36 PM, Mar 14, 2018
12:41 PM, Mar 14, 2018
LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- As students around the country honored the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting, students at one Lee County school gathered for a touching tribute early Wednesday morning.

Students, teachers, and staff at South Fort Myers High School convened on the football field before classes started for the day to form a large heart.  The stadium lights were then turned off to highlight the lights everybody were holding.

 

 

Wednesday is being called National Walkout Day to mark one month since the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.  Organized activities were planned at 10 a.m. at many schools.

However, Lee County school officials urged students to not disrupt normal school schedules for the event.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

